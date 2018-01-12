The 2018 Wisconsin State Fair will take place on Thursday, Aug. 2 through Sunday, Aug.12,

2018 at the Wisconsin State Fair Park in West Allis.

To qualify for the award, families are required to provide proof of continuous family ownership of a property in the state of Wisconsin for either the last 100 or 150 years. All property owners will be honored at a special Century and Sesquicentennial Farm and Home Award Program held on Tuesday, Aug. 7 in conjunction with the 2018 Wisconsin State Fair.

Honorees will receive complimentary fair admission tickets, an invitation to the awards breakfast, a commemorative photo and certificate, as well as an outdoor display sign.

The Century Farm and Home program began in 1948 in conjunction with the State of Wisconsin's Centennial Celebration. There are currently 9,344 Century Farms and Homes nestled throughout the Badger State. The Sesquicentennial program originated in 1998 as part

of the State's Sesquicentennial Celebration and has since honored 836 families!

Applications must be postmarked by Thursday, March 1, 2018. Applications are NOT available

online and only one certificate may be issued per property.

To request a copy of either application, stop in the Register of Deeds Office or the UW Extension Office both in the Courthouse at 414 W Main St., (UWEX is lower level) Ellsworth,

WI, or call Register of Deeds Office at 715-273- 6748 or UW Extension at 715-273- 6781 to receive one by mail.