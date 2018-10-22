Search
    The Pierce County dairy banquet turns 68

    By David Clarey on Oct 22, 2018 at 8:37 p.m.
    4-H junior dairy judge team members who attended the Pierce County Dairy Banquet posed for a photo Thursday, Oct. 18. Pictured are (from left) Bryce Mark, Braeden Bechel, Ava Kolodzinski, Ty Mader, Collin Hague. David Clarey / RiverTown Multimedia. 1 / 4
    Senior dairy judging team members who attended the Pierce County Dairy Banquet were (from left) Ben Anderson, Brooke Meyer, Ambria Kjos, Cassie Meyer, Riley Anderson, Roslind Anderson. David Clarey / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 4
    New Pierce County Dairy Promotion Chairperson Holly Vasfaret addresses the group at the Pierce County Dairy Banquet Thursday, Oct. 18 in Elmwood. David Clarey / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 4
    Peter Kimball, Pierce County Dairy Promotion Chairperson speaks to the banquet crowd Thursday, Oct. 18 in Elmwood. David Clarey / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 4

    The 68th annual Pierce County Dairy Banquet was held Thursday, Oct. 18 in Elmwood.

    The night was filled with somber discussion on the state of the dairy economy, but speeches were centered around positivity and how to focus on industry messaging. Awards for top dairy producers, area youth and others were given out by area organizations.

    Pierce County Dairy Promotion Chairperson Peter Kimball passed his leadership role on to Holly Vasfaret. Kaitlyn Riley — 2018 Alice in Dairyland, a state dairy promotion role — gave a speech on the dairy industry's importance and how Wisconsin contributes to it.

