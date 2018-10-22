The Pierce County dairy banquet turns 68
The 68th annual Pierce County Dairy Banquet was held Thursday, Oct. 18 in Elmwood.
The night was filled with somber discussion on the state of the dairy economy, but speeches were centered around positivity and how to focus on industry messaging. Awards for top dairy producers, area youth and others were given out by area organizations.
Pierce County Dairy Promotion Chairperson Peter Kimball passed his leadership role on to Holly Vasfaret. Kaitlyn Riley — 2018 Alice in Dairyland, a state dairy promotion role — gave a speech on the dairy industry's importance and how Wisconsin contributes to it.