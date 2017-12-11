Hoping to share her touch of whimsy and feminine flare, Bottemiller and business partner Roberta Perrone opened Perfectly Pink in Afton.

The new "party boutique" offers children's clothing and accessories along with kids' parties fit for a princess.

Bottemiller opened a similar Woodbury business, Pout in Pink, in 2013.

The concept was inspired by a combined passion for children and fashion. Tea parties and playing dress-up, Bottemiller said, were some childhood mainstays she didn't get to experience.

"I think I just craved it," Bottemiller said. "My dad passed away when I was young, so I never had that princess-y time that most girls do with their dad."

Rent prices led to Pink and Pout's closure in 2016. When a retail space opened in downtown Afton, Bottemiller seized the opportunity.

Perfectly Pink officially opened last weekend in a 103-year-old building that originally served as a bank on Afton's St. Croix Trail.

Bottemiller describes the shop's range of children's clothing and accessories as "modern, trendy, very unique, girly — with lots of ruffles."

"We carry those special things you can't just find at Target," Bottemiller said. "There's just not much out there that's really unique."

Perfectly Pink's inventory includes special occasion dresses, dance wear, pajamas and everyday wear. A variety of outfits made out of milk silk, an ultra-soft material, allow for comfortable wear without compromising fanciful style.

The boutique also offers a range of customizable clothing and accessories, including their signature hair bows, distressed jeans and glitzy bauble jewelry Bottemiller color-coordinates with other merchandise.

Along with distinct fashions, Bottemiller said her business offers kids and parents a pampered experience.

Perfectly Pink offers party packages in their decked-out event room that include tea parties, fashion shows, cupcake decoration, makeovers with professional stylists and more.

"We cater to the child, so it's all customized," Bottemiller said. "If their friends are having a party here, they won't have the same party."

Party packages start at $265 and include the party room, invitations, makeovers, treats, and a party hostess to ensure a stress-free event for parents. Add-ons like manicures or princess character appearances are also available for an additional cost.

Future events, Bottemiller said, will likely include professional photo sessions and story times with "princesses."

With its new Afton location, Bottemiller said Perfectly Pink will add another retail destination to attract customers during the community's slower winter months.

"A lot of the businesses that are open really need people to come into this town and shop, eat and have a reason to come down," she said. "Parents can drop their kids off here and go across the street, which is nice."

Perfectly Pink, 3321 South St. Croix Trail in Afton, is open 11 a.m to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays.

Online shopping is also available at www.perfectlypinkmn.com/shop.