Croix Chordsmen want to serenade your Valentine

The Croix Chordsmen will send a barbershop quartet, appropriately attired, to sing your Valentine at home, office, classroom, restaurant or just about anywhere on Wednesday, Feb. 14. The group will serenade your spouse, sweetheart, or friends and bring a rose, box of candy, a personalized card and take a photo of the occasion.

The Singing Valentines quartets will travel all over eastern Minnesota and western Wisconsin to serenade lucky recipients. Each team will sing two songs.

The cost is $40; proceeds go to the "Young Men in Harmony" program.

To book your Singing Valentine, call Tyler Smith at 651-439-4527 or Dick Kelm at 715-425-2793. For more information, visit www.stcroixvalleychapter.com.