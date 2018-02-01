Search
    By Sarah Nigbor Today at 9:49 a.m.
    Attendees of the 39th annual Prescott Area Chamber of Commerce awards banquet Wednesday, Jan. 31 were moved to tears and bittersweet applause when Randy Most accepted the 2017 special recognition award.

    Most and wife Susie operated Most Pharmacy in downtown Prescott for many years, along with many loyal staff members and family. They announced the pharmacy's closure in October. As Most spoke to the assembled crowd, the emotion was evident.

    "I'm sorry it was such a bittersweet ending," Most said as he held his plaque. "It was terrible. But the only way to retire was to close the store."

    He spoke of the fun he had hiring local high school students, giving many of them their first jobs.

    "We couldn't have stayed open all these years without the community," Most said.

    The event, held in The Old Ptacek's Event Center, featured a Mexican fiesta theme, complete with a nacho bar, tacos, enchiladas and margaritas.

    Other awards bestowed included:

    Ambassador of the Year: Tara McCracken

    Chamber Member of the Year: Chad Steger

    Educator of the Year: Prescott High School technology teacher Brian Koenig

    New Chamber Member of the Year: Tim Skog of St. Croix Current

    The 2018 Prescott Chamber Board of Directors, introduced by outgoing president Char Magee, is as follows:

    President: Lisa Johnson, First National Bank

    Vice President: Chad Steger, First National Bank

    Treasurer: Julie Moe, WESTconsin Credit Union

    Secretary: Trisha Huber

    Directors: Char Magee, Noah Insurance Group; Phil Helgeson, Heywood, Cari & Anderson; Penny Peterson, Prescott Community Education; Amber Hanson, WESTconsin Credit Union; Tim Skog, St. Croix Current; and John Englund, BMO Harris Bank.

