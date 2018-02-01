The developer, Plymouth-based Dominium, took a little over a year to construct the building which includes amenities such as a theater, library, meeting rooms and event space with kitchens.

Each of the one-, two- or three-bedroom independent senior apartments available for rent also have a living room, kitchen and laundry.

Rent on a one-bedroom unit will run about $950, $1,100 for a two-bedroom and $1,300 for three bedrooms.

There are income guidelines on all the rentals. One resident must make less than $38,000 per year; a household up to four must bring in under $55,000.

The income-restricted project partnered with the Washington County Community Development Agency and other organizations to build.