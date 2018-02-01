Search
    Senior living facility Legends of Cottage Grove poised for move-in

    By Katie Nelson Today at 1:34 p.m.
    Legends of Cottage Grove has several meeting rooms and open spaces for events or meals. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 3
    The soon-to-open Legends of Cottage Grove senior living facility is situated just in front of White Pines Senior Living off Highway 61. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 3
    The one-, two- and three-bedroom offerings include a living room, kitchen, laundry and bathroom. Katie Nelson / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 3

    Legends of Cottage Grove will become home to dozens of new residents when move-in begins Feb. 1.

    The four-story, 184-unit senior living facility is currently about 60 percent booked, Legends Community Manager Bailey England said.

    The developer, Plymouth-based Dominium, took a little over a year to construct the building which includes amenities such as a theater, library, meeting rooms and event space with kitchens.

    Each of the one-, two- or three-bedroom independent senior apartments available for rent also have a living room, kitchen and laundry.

    Rent on a one-bedroom unit will run about $950, $1,100 for a two-bedroom and $1,300 for three bedrooms.

    There are income guidelines on all the rentals. One resident must make less than $38,000 per year; a household up to four must bring in under $55,000.

    The income-restricted project partnered with the Washington County Community Development Agency and other organizations to build.

