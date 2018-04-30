Hudson couple opens Farrell's Bodyshaping gym

"How it changes people's lives," Jim said. "And we get to see it almost every day."

They've been through that transformation themselves at Farrell locations on the Minnesota side of the river, and they're excited to open their own gym here in Hudson at 1301 Gateway Boulevard, Suite 400.

"We think we have the right stuff and Hudson has the right stuff," Jim said.

Though there are other nice gyms in the area, Christine said Farrell's is one-of-a-kind.

"We're something special," she said.

Jim and Christine have been a part of Farrell's for the last few years. They both started as participants, and Jim moved on to coach and Christine to instructor.

"That's when our love for this place really took off," Jim said.

Owning their own gym was a natural next step.

"They do it right and we wanted to be a part of it," Jim said.

The process to get there was long, from inquiries and visits at the national office to the first kickoff event on Saturday, April 21.

"We're finally here, we made it," Jim said.

Farrell's is a ten-week program that includes daily workouts of kickboxing and weight training, alongside nutrition and coaching. Jim and Christine serve as the instructors and coaches for the program. Accountability is important, and the program includes a food log and weekly check ins as well as the classes.

"It's the accountability factor that really sets us apart from other gyms," Jim said.

The ultimate goal is getting fit, but Jim and Christine say that means different things to different people, from fitting into old clothes to being able to run around with their kids.

"We are big on non-scale victories," Jim said.

An added motivation is the $1,000 cash prize awarded at the end of the ten weeks to the person who Jim and Christine feel has had the biggest transformation.

The before and after photos show the transformation, not just in body but in attitude, Jim said. He focuses on the facial expressions in the photos.

No matter the motivation, Jim said they welcome all people, and can help all people.

"And we're always going to be there for them," he said.

The participants in the challenge also have each other, and Jim said they push each other and hold each other accountable.

"It's cliche, I know it, but it becomes a Farrell family here," he said.

Christine hopes to develop their gym into a community, a place safe place where people can help each other, and stay in shape.

"I want it to be fun, but I want people to work really hard," she said.