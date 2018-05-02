3rd Act Brewery celebrates groundbreaking in Woodbury

With design by Hopkins-based Wilkus Architects, Minnetonka-based Kalcon Commercial Construction will build the 5,600-square-foot facility.

In his remarks, Steven Long said Deb encouraged him to pursue his idea of opening a brewery as he explored his options after retiring from 3M.

He also discussed his plans for the brewery, which will host 150 inside and 50 on the outdoor patio. The Longs aim to make it a family destination, with food service from a pizza oven, board games and root beer on tap.

Aside from soda, 10 taps will be available, including eight that will come straight from the brewery.

"I think it's something Woodbury needed for a long time and I'm glad to be a part of it," Steve Long said.