Community leaders celebrate U.S. Small Business Week

Sean Fitzgerald and staff at SF Insurance Group in downtown New Richmond hosted the EDC and community supporters on Monday, April 30th.

Angela Popenhagen and staff at Stevens Engineers in Hudson were the hosts on Tuesday, May 1. Among the attendees was U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy.

U.S. Senator Ron Johnson stopped at Russ Davis Wholesale in Hammond on Wednesday, May 2 for a small business roundtable meeting.

Matt Wallace and Trevor Wirtanen of Oliphant Brewing in Somerset hosted a group on May 4.

Small businesses make big contributions to the economy. An estimated 99.9 percent of all businesses in the U.S. are considered small, including 2,200 in St. Croix County, 445,000 in Wisconsin, and 29.6 million in the United States. Small businesses account for nearly two of every three new jobs, and, 48 percent of employees in the U.S. are employed by small businesses.