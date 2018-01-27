New business brings new jobs to Prescott

The company manufactures and labels a variety of products.

"The company is a contract manufacturing company, private label company involved in the formulation, blending and packaging of over 800 different products, including personal care products (human and animal), OTC drugs, cleaning products, automotive products and several chemical specialty products," Motilall said.

Previously, DMC had facilities in Newport and Cottage Grove, Minn., which will be closed. While some of the employees from the Minnesota locations will be transferring to the new location in Prescott, Motilall said they have already started and will continue to hire local people.

Currently Motilall said DMC employs 130 people but they plan to significantly increase this number. Motilall said one of the services they will have for employees is childcare.

"There will be a daycare for the employees' children," Motilall said. "No charge to parents and will be run by the children[s'] parents on a scheduled rotating basis."

Motilall is excited about DMC moving to Prescott and thinks the company will have a positive impact in Prescott.

"DMC will hopefully bring a good name and some recognition to the City of Prescott, including employment and benefits to local businesses," Motilall said.

There will also be a benefit to Pierce County and beyond with the new DMC facility.

"This project will provide an economic boost to Pierce County, the region and the entire state," said Barb LaMue, vice president of business and community development for the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), at the grand opening of DMC on Jan. 26.

Motilall also sees the move as a step forward for the company.

"We at DMC are very excited to get into our new large facility in Prescott," Motilall said. "This facility will enhance our operation, efficiency and services to our customers. With this facility we expect to grow the business exponentially, with additional capabilities without sacrificing our motto 'To Provide Quality Products in a Timely Manner at a Competitive Price.'"

DMC is housed in a two-story, 190,000-square-foot facility on 15.7 acres in Eagle Ridge Business Park along Highway 10 next to United Natural Foods Inc. (UNFI).