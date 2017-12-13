Gas-Lite Bar & Grill wins burger battle

Kellie Burrows, American Cancer Center senior community development manager north region, said this year's burger battle raised about $3,000. She said 100 percent of this money goes back to the American Cancer Society and is used in Pierce County to help local cancer patients.

The money is used to help fund such resources as free wigs, free lodging and a toll free number cancer patients can call and speak with a person for support.

This year's participants were Broz Bar, Gas-Lite Bar and Grill, Just Ka's, The Valley Bar and Grill, Bendilly's, Clyde's Corner and El Paso Bar and Grill.

The winner was Gas-Lite Bar and Grill in Ellsworth, featuring the Breakfast Burger smothered with bacon, hash browns, cheese and a fried egg.

The next big event Burrows said the American Cancer Society will be having is Relay For Life Pierce County/River Falls on April 6, 2018 at the River Falls High School. For more information contact Burrows at kellie.burrows@cancer.org or 612-227-8135.