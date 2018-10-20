RF's Downtown Dixie catering to all women

Post first had the idea to open a boutique, and shared it with Roschen at the end of July. By Aug. 1, they had the space at 107A Main St. rented.

"She was on board right away," Post said.

Post's longtime goal soon became a family one, as everyone pitched in to help in the ways they knew how. Post's father built the counter and dressing rooms, her uncle made the sign and her husband helped with the computers and security cameras.

"All four of us put our heart into it every day to get this all done, Roschen said.

It was a family affair, Post said.

"It was her dream to begin with, and now it's kind of all of our dreams," Roschen said.

Together they made the dream a reality.

"It went fast," Post said.

The boutique offers women's apparel and accessories including purses, shoes and jewelry. More offerings may be added if things go well, Roschen said.

"It's a boutique but it's an affordable boutique," Post said

Initially the two were focused on a southern style for the Dixie boutique offerings, but that soon expanded to include clothing of different styles. The boutique also works to offer a range of sizes, Post said, and ages as well.

"We try to cater to everybody," Post said.

"There's not an age limit on our clothes," she added.

Inventory is rotated regularly. Since the store opened full a week ago, Roschen said they've already placed an additional four or five orders.

Roschen's favorite part of the business is making those orders for new inventory.

"I just love deciding what to bring in and keep it fresh and keep it new," she said.

For Post, it's seeing the clothing on the women, and how they feel in them.

"I just love, like making women feel beautiful," she said. "When they come in and try on an outfit, and see them light up and just excited."

Post and Roschen said they welcome ideas and comments from guests, as well as suggestions on what to stock in store next.

"We have something for everyone, we believe," Roschen said. "And if not I hope they request something.

The two want Downtown Dixie to provide the community with a new place to shop locally.

"They don't have to go to another town, they can walk down here," Roschen said.