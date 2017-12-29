Glauses reopen Bittersweet Bakery and More

Gwen Glaus and husband Todd originally opened Bittersweet Bakery and More LLC in 2004 and retired from the business in 2016. However, when the opportunity arose for them to reopen the bakery they seized the opportunity.

"We didn't want the building to sit empty," Gwen said. "Didn't want to see business in a small town close."

Gwen said before they reopened, they got new cases and revamped the bakery. She is confident her previous customers will come back.

While Gwen is happy to be back baking, she did admit that since she has six grandchildren, there are times she may need to take off work to be with them. But, normally the bakery will be open 7 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and 7 a.m. to noon Saturdays. However, people can always call their new number at 715-647-2255 to make sure she is open.

Her love of baking and being a part of the community led Gwen to open the bakery with her husband, both longtime residents of Plum City.

"I like to bake," Gwen said. "I enjoy getting a finished product."

A typical day at the bakery for Gwen starts with her arrival between 3-3:30 a.m. in order to start working on special orders and stocking fresh items in the bakery, She usually gets home after 4 p.m.

While her favorite thing to make is cookies, she doesn't stop there. She said her case is always filled with the staples of glazed donuts, long johns, caramel rolls and bismarks. But a variety of other products may vary with the day.

"Caramel rolls are a favorite and scones," Gwen said. "I sell lots of monster cookies."

In addition to her fondness for baking, Gwen said she also likes being part of the community and meeting everyone who comes in. She said she always has hot coffee for customers and people are welcome to come in and socialize.

During her years at the bakery, Gwen said she has developed many friendships and she enjoys seeing all the people. She said she even had a former foreign exchange student from Russia come back to visit.

Having been in the community so long, Gwen said she has been fortunate to see many of the area children grow up. She said those that were babies when she first started are now teenagers and she was able to watch them grow up.

The community has always been really good to her and her business, Gwen said. One of her fondest memories was when construction was being done on Main Street and there was a large trench in front of her building.

"Construction crew built a bridge across the trench so customers could come in," Gwen said.

The Plum City community has been really good to her and she can't thank them enough.

"The community has been very, very supportive," Gwen said.

She will continue to try and meet the bakery needs of the community, but said people should call ahead and speak with her or leave a message for any special requests or big orders

Bittersweet Bakery and More is located at 404 Main St. in Plum City. Find them on Facebook for updates.

They will host a grand reopening celebration 7 a.m. to 1 p.m Saturday, Dec. 30 with door prizes and treats.