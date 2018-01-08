A home, and office, away from home

Located at 206 Locust St.,, the building provides leased office space, one-day office rentals, a conference room for rent and a fully furnished apartment above that's open for rent on Airbnb.

"I wanted to be able to offer a variety of things for business people," she said.

The concept for the building came from Jacobson's own experience. As a small business owner she was looking for a quiet place to replace working from home or out of coffee shops.

"I wanted to get out and meet people and just get out of the home office," Jacobson said.

She now has her own business set up in one of the leased office spaces. The building still has three more of those open. Rent includes parking permits, utilities and phone. Rentals can be made by phone or email.

The two one-day rental offices are designed to provide a temporary space for small at-home businesses or those who work from home. Jacobson said she had several times in her career when internet was out and she needed a place to set up shop.

The boardroom is open for companies that want to have meetings offsite.

The building concept is becoming more popular in the area and across the nation. Jacobson said she's seen similar setups while traveling, as well as some in the Twin Cities area as well. She wanted to bring that idea to Hudson.

"I did research on other cities and what they did," Jacobson said.

She's been living in Hudson since last January, and Jacobson said she loves it.

"I just think it's such a great downtown area," she said. "I wanted to come up with the concept for local, small businesses."

The apartment is a more unique addition to the office building. With a separate entrance, the two-bedroom apartment hosts a full kitchen, bath and laundry. This addition was also based off Jacobson's own experience. After having to stay in a hotel for months after moving, she wanted to provide a better option for those doing the same, or for people coming into town for any other reason from business to parties.

"I just think there's a market for it," Jacobson said.

In the future Jacobson said she is looking to grow locally with more properties like this business office space.