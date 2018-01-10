Area schools cancel classes for Thursday
Due to imminent winter weather, several area schools have announced closings Thursday, Jan. 11.
Alma (Wis.), Goodhue, Lake City, Elmwood (Wis.), Pine Island, Plum City (Wis.) and Zumbrota-Mazeppa have all canceled classes.
Red Wing has declared classes two hours late, with additional assessment coming tomorrow morning.
Check back for more closings as the storm rolls in.
*Ellsworth (Wis.) was inadvertantly added earlier. As of 9:25 p.m., Ellsworth is in session.