    Area schools cancel classes for Thursday

    By Kyle Stevens Today at 10:03 p.m.

    Due to imminent winter weather, several area schools have announced closings Thursday, Jan. 11.

    Alma (Wis.), Goodhue, Lake City, Elmwood (Wis.), Pine Island, Plum City (Wis.) and Zumbrota-Mazeppa have all canceled classes.

    Red Wing has declared classes two hours late, with additional assessment coming tomorrow morning.

    Check back for more closings as the storm rolls in.

    *Ellsworth (Wis.) was inadvertantly added earlier. As of 9:25 p.m., Ellsworth is in session.

    Kyle Stevens
    Kyle Stevens is a sports reporter for the Red Wing Republican Eagle. Previously, Kyle worked at the Owatonna People’s Press, as well as KWLM and KLFN in Willmar. You can contact Kyle by phone at (651) 301-7879, via e-mail at kstevens@republican-eagle.com, and follow him on Twitter @RE_KStevens.
    kstevens@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7879
