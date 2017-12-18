Gallery: Tis the season at Hillcrest Elementary
Hillcrest Elementary students got in the holiday spirit Thursday, Dec. 14 with their program "Tis the Season." This is the last Hillcrest program, as Hillcrest and Prairie View elementary students will combine in the new Ellsworth Elementary in January.
Songs were filled with dance moves and plenty of sass. They were:
Kindergarten: I Want To Be An Elf, Groovin' Elf and Hip Hop Elves
First grade: The Nutcracker March, A Kitty For A Present and Jingle Bells
Second grade: The Little Snowflake, Footprints In The Snow and Snowman Choir
Third grade: Hip Hop Reindeer, Reindeer Shouldn't Waltz and Blitzen's Boogie
Fourth grade: Santa Is My Buddy, Santa's Getting Fit For Christmas, and There's Someone In The Chimney