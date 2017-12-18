Search
    Gallery: Tis the season at Hillcrest Elementary

    By Sarah Nigbor on Dec 18, 2017 at 7:26 a.m.
    Hillcrest Elementary student Jersey Olson spoke her piece perfectly at the holiday program Thursday, Dec. 14 at Ellsworth High School. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 10
    First graders used paper plates as props during Hillcrest Elementary's "Tis the Season" holiday program at Ellsworth High School Thursday, Dec. 14. The plates helped the kids keep time to "The Nutcracker March." Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 10
    Hillcrest Elementary third graders reached for the sky during their performance of "Reindeer Shouldn't Waltz" Thursday, Dec. 14. The program was directed by music teachers Rebecca Shirk and Rebecca Huth. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 10
    The Kindergarten class grooved to "I Want To Be An Elf," "Groovin' Elf" and "Hip Hop Elves" Thursday, Dec. 14 during the Hillcrest holiday program. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 10
    The fourth grade class jammed out during "Santa Is My Buddy" Thursday, Dec. 14 during the Hillcrest Elementary holiday program. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 10
    Hillcrest kindergartners perform in the last ever Hillcrest only holiday concert Thursday, Dec. 14. Hillcrest students will combine with Prairie View in the new Ellsworth Elementary School in January. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 10
    Hillcrest kindergartners sang with all their might Thursday, Dec. 14 before a packed gym full of parents, family and friends. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia8 / 10
    Hillcrest Elementary first graders Matthew Pieper, Brayah White and Kypton Meier used plates as props during a performance of “The Nutcracker March” Thursday, Dec. 15 at Ellsworth High School. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia9 / 10
    Hillcrest Elementary first graders were extremely animated during their rendition of "A Kitty for a Present," performed Thursday, Dec. 14 during their holiday program. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia10 / 10

    Hillcrest Elementary students got in the holiday spirit Thursday, Dec. 14 with their program "Tis the Season." This is the last Hillcrest program, as Hillcrest and Prairie View elementary students will combine in the new Ellsworth Elementary in January.

    Songs were filled with dance moves and plenty of sass. They were:

    Kindergarten: I Want To Be An Elf, Groovin' Elf and Hip Hop Elves

    First grade: The Nutcracker March, A Kitty For A Present and Jingle Bells

    Second grade: The Little Snowflake, Footprints In The Snow and Snowman Choir

    Third grade: Hip Hop Reindeer, Reindeer Shouldn't Waltz and Blitzen's Boogie

    Fourth grade: Santa Is My Buddy, Santa's Getting Fit For Christmas, and There's Someone In The Chimney

    Sarah Nigbor

    Sarah J. Nigbor serves as a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia, a position she began in April 2017. She joined RiverTown Multimedia in October 2013 as a news reporter for the New Richmond News, before being appointed editor of the Pierce County Herald in Febraury 2015. She graduated from the University of Wisconsin-River Falls with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Spanish and French in 2001. She completed a minor in journalism in 2004. 

    snigbor@rivertowns.net
    (715) 273-4334
