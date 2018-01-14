Team bowling fundraising event registration open

Bowl for Kids Sake helps raise funds to support our program of 1-to-1 mentoring for children facing adversity. Not only will you be helping Big Brothers Big Sisters, this event is a chance to get together with friends, family and co-workers and help us to continue to support hundreds of children in St. Croix and Pierce counties.

There will be great prizes for the top fundraising bowlers as well as a costume contest where you can show off your favorite outdoor activity. The possibilities are endless! Whether you're a biker, a hiker, a camper or enjoy the outdoors in a different way, you are sure to have a blast participating in this year's event!

You can also register and get more event information at www.bbbsnw.org.

Bowl for Kids Sake dates and locations

• 530 p.m. Friday, May 4, Gibby's Lanes, New Richmond

• 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 17, Hudson Bowling Center, Hudson (Big/Little/Family Bowl)

• 5:30 and 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, Hudson Bowling Center, Hudson