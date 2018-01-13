Snowshoeing events offer winter exercise

Willow River State Park: 1—3:30 pm. Saturday, Feb. 3

The Friends will provide snowshoes and basic instruction on how to snowshoe followed by a selection of short, guided snowshoe hikes.

You will then have an opportunity to explore the park's snowshoe trails on your own. Snacks and refreshments will be provided. Children accompanied by adults are welcome.

Have you snowshoed before? You are also welcome to register and join in the fun at these events.

To register and reserve snowshoes to use at no charge, go to tinyurl.com/snowshoe2018. Click the checkbox in the "Sign Up" box to choose an event and then click "Submit and Sign Up" at the bottom of the page to reach the registration page. Snowshoes will be held for you until 1:10 p.m.

Please register even if you will use your own snowshoes so that we know how many people to expect.

The event is free. Park admission is required.

For more information you can contact wrsnowshoe@gmail.com or call 715-869-3695.

Go snowshoeing anytime

The online snowshoe rental program is up and running at Willow River and Kinnickinnic State Parks. This is a great opportunity to have good healthy fun outdoors. Snowshoes are available in a variety of sizes. A pair of snowshoes can be rented for a day for just $6. If you have a group, up to six pairs can be rented for $20. Go directly to the secure website to purchase your snowshoe rental at squareup.com/market/FriendsWRK.

You will receive an automatic confirmation message followed by a detailed message that tells you how to access your snowshoes from a snowshoe trunk and what the lock combination will be on your day.

For more information, contact wrsnowshoe@gmail.com or call or text 715-869-3695.