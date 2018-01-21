Special Olympics basketball tournament set for Jan. 28

The tournament has gained momentum over the years with a huge commitment from both Baldwin-Woodville and St. Croix Central. What started out as a small tournament with eight teams has now grown into 26 teams registering for the event. Over 125 faculty, students, alumni, and relatives and friends have been inspired to volunteer for the event.

"It is definitely heartwarming and inspiring to see so many people come back year after year to work, cheer and support each other in this wonderful event. The tournament is really a community partnership. So many local businesses have come forward to feed and support us in making this a really awesome event. I am proud of what our schools have promoted," said Roxi Wakeen, co-coordinator of the event. "We couldn't do it without Jen Nickowski's expertise in scheduling. She has really made this a smooth running day."