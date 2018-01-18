Bowls for Hope 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 6, in the Riverview Ballroom of the University Center at UW-River Falls.

For an entrance fee of $25 per adult and $5 for children age 12 and under, participants at the event may select and keep a bowl created in ceramic, pottery, fibers, wood and glass studio classes at UW-River Falls, River Falls High School, Meyer Middle School, the Renaissance Academy or by area artists. Attendees may also sample, at no extra charge, soups donated and served by area restaurants. Guests have the opportunity to vote for their favorite soup and a "Chefs' Choice Award" will also be awarded to the soup favored by the chefs participating in the event. A silent auction will also take place.

Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley is a nonprofit organization that offers free parent education and family support to families in Pierce, Polk, and St. Croix counties. Its mission is to strengthen children, families and communities by offering education, resources and support.

"It is an honor to be named the recipient of UWRF's 2018 March Bowls for Hope event. Our board and staff are excited to participate. We appreciate the generosity of all the volunteers from the university, local artists and restaurants in bringing people together in support of children and families through the work of Family Resource Center St. Croix Valley," Executive Director Agnes Ring said. "The proceeds from this event will help make it possible to meet emergency needs of families who are enrolled in our home visiting program. Our parent educators work with families one-on-one to understand child development stages and improve parenting skills."

Participating restaurants are:

Belle Vinez, Bo's 'N Mine, Copper Kettle, Junior's Restaurant and Tap House, Kilkarney Hills, Kinni View Deli at Riverwalk Square, Mei Mei's Cookies, River Falls Area Hospital Dining Services, Swinging Bridge Brewing Co., Chartwells Dining Services at UWRF, West Wind Supper Club, and Whole Earth Grocery.

Artists contributing bowls are:

Marilyn Anderson, Donna Badje, Megan Bauman, Eoin Breadon, Cheryl Carter, Ingrid Bjerstedt-Rogers, Roger Evans, Jay Jensen, Randy Johnston, Kinnickinnic Clay Works LLC, Michael Luethmers, Pat McCardle, Jan McKeachie-Johnston, Wendy Olson, S.C. Rolf, Rhonda Willers, Scott Zeinert, Rhonda Willer's ceramic classes at UWRF, Eoin Breadon's glass studio classes at UWRF, Renaissance Academy classes taught by Kyle Stapleton, River Falls High School ceramic classes taught by Taylor Berman, and Kelyn King's class at Meyer Middle School.

Special this year are bowls made by Bob Brodersen from clay that belonged to the late Doug Johnson.

Nan Jordahl will provide live piano music throughout the evening.

Tickets can be purchased at the River Falls Chamber of Commerce, 215 W. Maple St., at the UWRF Chancellor's Office, 116 North Hall; and at the information desk in the University Center on campus. Purchasing tickets in advance will guarantee a bowl. Tickets will also be available at the door. For questions about advance ticket sales, call 715-425-3201.