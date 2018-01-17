UWRF to host National Girls and Women in Sports Day

Timmerman, a 1970 UWRF graduate, is the daughter of legendary UWRF wrestling coach Byron James and was instrumental in the founding of girls athletics in River Falls in the 1970s. During her career she earned several awards and recognitions for her work as a teacher and coach at River Falls High School, including the AAUW Wisconsin Women Leaders in Education Award, UWRF College of Education distinguished Alumna Award and the UWRF Outstanding Service Award. She was inducted into the Wisconsin High School Gymnastics Hall of Fame in 2003 and the River Falls High School Hall of Fame in 2011.

"We are excited to welcome Deb Timmerman back to River Falls as this year's featured speaker," interim athletic director Crystal Lanning said. "Deb was a pioneer for girls athletics in the River Falls community and to have her here to celebrate National Girls and Women in Sports Day is very special."

The cost of the event is $15 per person and includes lunch. Questions about the event can be directed to the UWRF Athletics office at 715-425-3900 or athletics@uwrf.edu. Proceeds from this event will benefit UWRF women's athletics.

This event is one of more than 1,000 taking place across the country for National Girls and Women in Sports Day. Congress has proclaimed this national day each year since 1987. The day is devoted to recognizing the progress of girls and women in sports, and the benefits that sports and fitness activities can bring to the lives of all girls and women. The Day is organized nationally by the NGWSD Coalition; to learn more, visit www.NGWSD.org.

UWRF Athletics will continue their celebration of National Girls and Women in Sports Day that evening as the women's basketball team plays host to UW-Stout at 7 p.m. at Page Arena.