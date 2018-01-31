Search
    Here's how to do the Super Bowl "Bold North" cheer

    By William Loeffler on Jan 30, 2018 at 12:22 p.m.
    Crew 52 Super Bowl volunteers from Cottage Grove, Woodbury and Oakdale rallied Jan. 26 at the Health East Sports Center in Woodbury, where they showed off their gear and chanted “Bold North!” They began their shifts this past weekend at Super Bowl Live, the free concert series on the Nicollet Mall. Pictured are Troy and Darcy Bertram, Kiki Weingarten Condin, Laura Garcia, Sheri Mullen, Sharyl Davis, Sicoli Sharon McCormick, Barb Winters Finnegan, Linda Ji, Patti Lopp Troendle, Janette McCalvy, Debbie Martin Grimmer, Amber Gehring, Sarah Rowen, Kenya Winkelmeyer Skytte, Alex Wincell, Sue Jackson, Jeanne and Bill Brino, Jenny Twa, Joe and Mary Beth Gillis, Melissa Remke, Leslie Reich, Vanessa Christensen, Margaret Kolb-Tavis and Kerry and Kathy Wallace and Shelly Auldrich. Not pictured: Juliana Simmons. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia

    Explore related topics:communityeventsWoodburySuper Bowl LLIICrew52Cottage GroveOakdaleVolunteers
    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@rivertowns.net
    (651) 459-3435
