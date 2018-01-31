Here's how to do the Super Bowl "Bold North" cheer

Crew 52 Super Bowl volunteers from Cottage Grove, Woodbury and Oakdale rallied Jan. 26 at the Health East Sports Center in Woodbury, where they showed off their gear and chanted “Bold North!” They began their shifts this past weekend at Super Bowl Live, the free concert series on the Nicollet Mall. Pictured are Troy and Darcy Bertram, Kiki Weingarten Condin, Laura Garcia, Sheri Mullen, Sharyl Davis, Sicoli Sharon McCormick, Barb Winters Finnegan, Linda Ji, Patti Lopp Troendle, Janette McCalvy, Debbie Martin Grimmer, Amber Gehring, Sarah Rowen, Kenya Winkelmeyer Skytte, Alex Wincell, Sue Jackson, Jeanne and Bill Brino, Jenny Twa, Joe and Mary Beth Gillis, Melissa Remke, Leslie Reich, Vanessa Christensen, Margaret Kolb-Tavis and Kerry and Kathy Wallace and Shelly Auldrich. Not pictured: Juliana Simmons. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia