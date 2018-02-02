RF rallies for 20th local Relay

Those interested can sign their teams up online at www.relayforlife.org/riverfallswi; click the purple "Join this Relay" button in the upper right-hand corner.

The Relay For Life event is being held on Friday, April 6-7 at River Falls High School. It is the 20th anniversary of the local event. The theme, "A Journey Through Time With Hope," is centered around the journey that cancer takes all of those affected on. The schedule includes a spaghetti dinner, opening ceremony, silent auction, luminaria ceremony, pizza party, and more.

For more information, email the event chairs, Andrea Fults and Liz Swank at relayforliferf@yahoo.com or call or text American Cancer Society Community Development Manager Kellie Burrows at 612-227-8135.