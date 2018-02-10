Search
    PHOTOS: Celebs touchdown in Woodbury

    By Joe Brown Today at 1:12 p.m.
    Former All-Pro quarterback Michael Vick looks for an open receiver during the 18th Celebrity Sweat Flag Football Challenge Saturday at the Heatheast Sports Center in Woodbury. Along with Vick, current and former NFL players, UFC fighters and fitness celebrities took part in the game, which benefitted Mission 22 and local military organizations. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 6
    While the celebrity flag football game was going on inside, outside the Healtheast Sports Center, kids were playing bubble soccer and riding on ice tricycles while the smell of food trucks filled the snowy air. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 6
    Three-time Super Bowl champion and Pro Football Hall of Fame wide receiver Michael Irvin chats with media prior to Saturday's celebrity flag football game. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 6
    Doug Flutie, the 1984 Heisman Trophy winner and College Football Hall of Fame inductee, took the helm at quarterback for the Blue Team during the Military Mini Flag Football Scrimmage Saturday at the Healtheast Sports Center in Woodbury. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 6
    Former Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Ron Jaworski (right) chats with Woodbury communications supervisor Jason Egerstrom prior to the start of the Celebrity Sweat Flag Football Challenge. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 6

    WOODBURY — A day before Super Bowl LII took place at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, former football greats, mixed-martial artists and fitness celebrities all took part in the 18th Celebrity Sweat Flag Football Challenge Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Healtheast Sports Center in Woodbury.

    Pep bands from Woodbury High School and East Ridge High School kicked off the event, which featured a Military Mini Flag Football Scrimmage prior to the celebrity game.

    Along with health vendors and silent auctions selling sports and music memorabilia, patrons fought the chilly, snowy elements to enjoy ice skating, ice tricycling and bubble soccer. If the kids got cold, there was a nearby bonfire and a DJ setting the mood outside the facility.

    Joe Brown

    Joe Brown is a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia. Prior to becoming regional editor, he was the sports editor of the Red Wing Republican Eagle from 2012-2018. He also worked as the sports editor for the Marshall Independent (2010-2012) and as a sports/news clerk for the St. Cloud Times (2008-2009). He graduated from St. Cloud State University with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication.

