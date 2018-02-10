PHOTOS: Celebs touchdown in Woodbury
WOODBURY — A day before Super Bowl LII took place at US Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, former football greats, mixed-martial artists and fitness celebrities all took part in the 18th Celebrity Sweat Flag Football Challenge Saturday, Feb. 3 at the Healtheast Sports Center in Woodbury.
Pep bands from Woodbury High School and East Ridge High School kicked off the event, which featured a Military Mini Flag Football Scrimmage prior to the celebrity game.
Along with health vendors and silent auctions selling sports and music memorabilia, patrons fought the chilly, snowy elements to enjoy ice skating, ice tricycling and bubble soccer. If the kids got cold, there was a nearby bonfire and a DJ setting the mood outside the facility.