UW-River Falls BFA students hold exhibition

On display will be digital collage, embroidery, mixed media, ceramics, glass, fibers, and oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings.

Samantha Kern, of Shakopee, Minn., has a major emphasis in photography, a minor emphasis in art history, and an interdisciplinary minor in art education. She will display work that utilizes stock photography as a tool for digital collage. The pieces have an inherent focus on feelings of isolation and fragmentation by using the hand as a way to show these emotions. Kern explores this through the use of those images and Adobe Photoshop, paired with embroidery to compliment.

Stephanie Lenertz, of Eagan, Minn., has a major emphasis in ceramics and a minor emphasis in glass. Her show investigates the relationship between a mother and her child. This conceptual work utilizes materiality and line quality to elicit comparisons to human interaction. She is interested in figural abstraction, familial forms and combining 2- and 3-D work.

Mitchell McCarty, of New Richmond, has a major emphasis in painting and a minor emphasis in graphic design. He will present paintings that are inspired by impressionist and post-impressionist styles of painting, focusing on imagery inspired by balancing human nature and the natural world.

An exhibition reception will be held 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 20, in Gallery 101. The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 3-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.