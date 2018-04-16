UW-River Falls BFA students hold exhibition
University of Wisconsin-River Falls seniors Samantha Kern, Stephanie Lenertz and Mitchell McCarty will present their Bachelor of Fine Arts Degree Exhibition in Gallery 101 in Kleinpell Fine Arts, April 20 to May 1. The exhibition is free and open to the public.
On display will be digital collage, embroidery, mixed media, ceramics, glass, fibers, and oil, acrylic and watercolor paintings.
Samantha Kern, of Shakopee, Minn., has a major emphasis in photography, a minor emphasis in art history, and an interdisciplinary minor in art education. She will display work that utilizes stock photography as a tool for digital collage. The pieces have an inherent focus on feelings of isolation and fragmentation by using the hand as a way to show these emotions. Kern explores this through the use of those images and Adobe Photoshop, paired with embroidery to compliment.
Stephanie Lenertz, of Eagan, Minn., has a major emphasis in ceramics and a minor emphasis in glass. Her show investigates the relationship between a mother and her child. This conceptual work utilizes materiality and line quality to elicit comparisons to human interaction. She is interested in figural abstraction, familial forms and combining 2- and 3-D work.
Mitchell McCarty, of New Richmond, has a major emphasis in painting and a minor emphasis in graphic design. He will present paintings that are inspired by impressionist and post-impressionist styles of painting, focusing on imagery inspired by balancing human nature and the natural world.
An exhibition reception will be held 4:30-7:30 p.m. Friday, April 20, in Gallery 101. The exhibition and reception are free and open to the public. Gallery hours are 3-8 p.m. Monday-Friday.