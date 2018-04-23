Eau Galle Recreation Area, located just north of Spring Valley, is one of those places. The Eau Galle Project is operated by the US Army Corp of Engineers, St. Paul District. They are currently looking for public input on the park.

Brad LaBodie, natural resource specialist, said a public meeting will be held Thursday, April 26, to look at the Eau Galle Project Master Plan, which hasn't been updated since 1990. The plan will look at the future of Eau Galle Recreation Area in terms of environmental stewardship and recreation.

LaBodie said they are looking for public input as to what the public would like to see done with the area.

"The master plan is focused on seeing what the public wants," LaBodie said. "[We] want to hear all ideas."

Anyone interested in Eau Galle Recreation Area is invited to attend the public meeting and share their ideas on additions or changes at the park. LaBodie said ideas may include where to add hiking trails, a dog park, or camper cabins. He said all ideas would be considered.

In addition to public suggestions, LaBodie said USACE is looking at trends to see if updates need to be made. For example, people used to have small pop-up campers, but now much larger campers are more popular. LaBodie said they may need to look at how to best accommodate these larger vehicles.

USACE will use the Wisconsin Statewide Comprehensive Outdoor Recreation Plan (SCORP) which looks at outdoor recreation (supply, demands, trends and issues).

Another aspect of the master plan is land classification at Eau Galle. The park will be mapped out (high density recreation areas, low recreation areas, wetlands, cultural resource sites, etc.)

The master plan will serve as the conceptual plan of the park and give direction. However, this is just the plan and separate funding and resources will determine when or what changes can be made. LaBodie said people will have until Aug. 31 to turn in suggestions for the area. USACE hopes to have a rough report done in September, available for public review in October and master plan adoption in November. The public meeting will be held at 6 p.m. April 26 at the Spring Valley Emergency Services Building (S407 Newman Ave., Spring Valley). A presentation will begin at 6:30 p.m. Large maps of the recreation area will be available for viewing; people can put their comments on Post-it notes right on the map to show exactly where they want changes to be made. Comments will be taken at the meeting, but people can also submit comments by email (eau.galle.lake@usace.army.mil) or on the website (www.mvp.usace.army.mil/EauGalleMasterPlan/). If people wish to drop their comments off at the Eau Galle office they can call 715-778-5562 to find out when the office will be open.

"We are just lucky to have a federal park in our backyard," LaBodie said. "It's a gem. We just want to hear from public how to make better."