    Photos: Hudson celebrates Arbor Day

    By Rebecca Mariscal Today at 11:18 a.m.
    Ken Holman, center, holds a tree and instructs the group on how to plant it during the Arbor Day celebration on Saturday, April 28. Trees were also passed out at Lakefront Park. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 4
    Willow River Elementary students, from left, Patrick Gibson, Vincent Colianni, Freya Fenstermacher, Romy Fenstermacher, Svea Hinderlie and Katie Olson speak during the Arbor Day celebration at the school on Friday, April 27. It was the first event of the two-day celebration in the city. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 4
    Hudson School District teachers John Mueller and Chloe Brine lead the students in song during the Arbor Day Celebration at Willow River Elementary on Friday, April 27. Gretta Stark / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 4
    Hudson Council Member Joyce Hall reads the Arbor Day proclamation made by Mayor Rich O’Connor. Arbor Day was celebrated on Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28 in the city. Rebecca Mariscal / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 4

    From the classroom to Lakefront Park, Hudson celebrated Arbor Day over the course of two days, Friday, April 27 and Saturday, April 28.

    At Willow River Elementary School on Friday, students sang and spoke in celebration of the Arbor Day event there. As a follow up on Monday, students planted a tree in memory of classmate Lillian Fuglie, who drowned in Lake Superior last summer.

    Saturday's event at Lakefront Park took on new meaning, as visitors planted the first tree in what will be known as Hoggatt's Grove in dedication to Hudson Common Council Member John Hoggatt who died two weeks ago. Hoggatt served on the Urban Forestry Board committee and was a regular presence at previous Arbor Days both at the schools and at Lakefront.

    Hoggatt's wife Sarah Atkins helped plant the tree, and placed a sign naming the area Hoggatt's Grove.

    "What a difference one person can make, that would be the take away I'd like everyone to go home with," Atkins said of Hoggatt and his service.

    Urban Forestry board member Ken Holman said he was grateful for the time Hoggatt gave on the tree board, which Holman said he loved.

    "We are grateful because he set us on the right course," Holman said.

    During the celebration, the city also highlighted the Innovations in Urban Forestry award its Tree Treks program won from the Wisconsin Urban Forestry Council. The Tree Treks program features three separate trails that help visitors identify trees along the way.

