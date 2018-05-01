Photos: Hudson celebrates Arbor Day

At Willow River Elementary School on Friday, students sang and spoke in celebration of the Arbor Day event there. As a follow up on Monday, students planted a tree in memory of classmate Lillian Fuglie, who drowned in Lake Superior last summer.

Saturday's event at Lakefront Park took on new meaning, as visitors planted the first tree in what will be known as Hoggatt's Grove in dedication to Hudson Common Council Member John Hoggatt who died two weeks ago. Hoggatt served on the Urban Forestry Board committee and was a regular presence at previous Arbor Days both at the schools and at Lakefront.

Hoggatt's wife Sarah Atkins helped plant the tree, and placed a sign naming the area Hoggatt's Grove.

"What a difference one person can make, that would be the take away I'd like everyone to go home with," Atkins said of Hoggatt and his service.

Urban Forestry board member Ken Holman said he was grateful for the time Hoggatt gave on the tree board, which Holman said he loved.

"We are grateful because he set us on the right course," Holman said.

During the celebration, the city also highlighted the Innovations in Urban Forestry award its Tree Treks program won from the Wisconsin Urban Forestry Council. The Tree Treks program features three separate trails that help visitors identify trees along the way.