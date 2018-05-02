Pierce County Fair books now available

In 2017, over $16,000 was awarded in cash premiums to Pierce County youth and adults who entered their masterpiece for display. There are 16 different open class departments with classes ranging from Little Dairyman to Charolais bull calves, Little Shepherd to Pekin ducks, alfalfa to roses, oil painting to ceramics, nature photography to cakes, breads to quilts and don't forget the homemade wines and homebrew beer.

To enter your favorite exhibit in the Pierce County's open class competition, fill out the entry blank found in the Pierce County Fair book on page 13 and submit your entry by 4:30 p.m. to the Fair Office in the Seyforth Building on the fairgrounds in Ellsworth or postmarked by the June 22.

As in previous years, St. Croix, Dunn and Pepin County residents are eligible to exhibit in the Open Class Division at the 2018 Pierce County Fair. If any resident from our neighboring counties have questions, contact the Fair Office at 715-273-6874 or Fair Manager Ann Webb at awebb@co.pierce.wi.us.

Fairbooks will be available at these locations:

Ellsworth: Fair Office, BMO Harris Bank, Senior Citizen Center, Bank Mutual and Ellsworth Public Library

Elmwood: Citizens State Bank and Elmwood Public Library

Hager City: Hiawatha National Bank

Maiden Rock: Hiawatha National Bank

Plum City: Senior Citizens Center, First Bank of Baldwin and Plum City Public Library

Prescott: Sr. Nutrition Center at Water Tower Apt., BMO Harris Bank and Prescott Library

River Falls: Senior Citizens Center, First National Bank of River Falls, BMO Harris Bank and River Falls Public Library

Spring Valley: Spring Valley Drug, First Bank of Baldwin, WESTconsin Credit Union and Spring Valley Public Library

Durand: Courier Wedge