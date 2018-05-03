Mural ties Veterans Home to Hastings

Local artist Dave Youngren has been painting a 22-by-8 foot mural inside the Veterans Home. Every Saturday, he spends a few hours painting. Oten times there will be a coffee bar set up next to his work station. Several veterans will hang out to watch him paint. The men will lament on how much progress he has made since the week before or they will make suggestions for the mural; sarcasm sometimes included.

The finished product will be a scene overlooking the City of Hastings. An Eagle will be painted soaring on the left with the Veterans Home in between the wings in the background. The infamous Hastings bridge will be on the right and some other Hastings structures will be placed here and there.

Youngren said he has a great time painting at the Veterans Home and participating in the banter with the veterans. The mural is on track to be completed in the fall of 2018.