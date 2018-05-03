Search
    Mural ties Veterans Home to Hastings

    By Michelle Wirth Today at 6:00 a.m.
    Dave Youngren has been spending his Saturday mornings painting a mural at the Veterans Home in Hastings. Michelle Wirth / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 6
    Several recognizable Hastings structures will be incorporated throughout the mural.2 / 6
    The mural is a recreation of one of the photographs Youngren took of the City of Hastings. 3 / 6
    Youngren worked on painting some of the building structures in the mural April 28. 4 / 6
    Youngren mixes his paints on a painters palette. 5 / 6
    The finished mural will display an eagle on the left side and the iconic Hastings bridge will be on the right. 6 / 6

    Watching paint dry is often used as an expression to describe something boring. For spectators at the Veterans Home in Hastings, the expression could be taken in the literal sense with a rather riveting experience.

    Local artist Dave Youngren has been painting a 22-by-8 foot mural inside the Veterans Home. Every Saturday, he spends a few hours painting. Oten times there will be a coffee bar set up next to his work station. Several veterans will hang out to watch him paint. The men will lament on how much progress he has made since the week before or they will make suggestions for the mural; sarcasm sometimes included.

    The finished product will be a scene overlooking the City of Hastings. An Eagle will be painted soaring on the left with the Veterans Home in between the wings in the background. The infamous Hastings bridge will be on the right and some other Hastings structures will be placed here and there.

    Youngren said he has a great time painting at the Veterans Home and participating in the banter with the veterans. The mural is on track to be completed in the fall of 2018.

    Michelle Wirth

    Michelle Wirth graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire in 2013 with a degree in journalism and web design. She worked as a web content editor for a trade association before coming to the Hastings Star Gazette in 2016.

    mwirth@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4503
