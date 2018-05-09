Free Mother's Day Tour at the Octagon House Museum in Hudson

Sunday's visitors will have an early look at this year's décor theme "Then and Now: 100 Years of Education." From national, state and local education to teachers' roles and curriculum, we will take a look at education from 1855 to 1955.

After the tour, complimentary refreshments will be served in the Carriage House, located just behind the Octagon House. The Museum Gift Shop will be open for browsing and shopping, featuring decorative items for the home and garden, and Victorian inspired gifts.

Admission is $10 for adults, $3 for students, and children 5 and younger are free with an adult. The museum offers 20 percent discounts for military, seniors (65+), groups of 10 or more people, and AAA Members.

Learn more about the Society at www.StCroixCountyHistory.org or find us on Facebook at St. Croix County Historical Society.