    Verse chorus verse: Pullman 5th graders become songwriters

    By William Loeffler Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Singer/songwriter Jeff Dayton runs through a song he wrote with Pullman 5th graders, including Samara Wilhelmy, Kylee Bentson and Amorieanna Winans. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 2
    Country singer Jeff Dayton led a songwriting workshop last week at Pullman Elementary School. He strums along May 15, 2018, to a song titled “Unknown,” that was written by 5th graders Madison DelMonico, Ava Hammergren, Rhiannon Siewert, Jerilyn Robinson, Charles Rychlicki, Joey Chilton, Ophilia Miller and Shayana Jackson. William Loeffler / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 2

    Everyone has a song inside them. Jeff Dayton works to bring them out.

    When he's not touring, recording and playing on other artists' records, the Minnesota singer brings his six-string into elementary schools, where he teaches a songwriting course called "Makin' Music, Nashville-Style."

    Dayton spent last week at Pullman Elementary School, where he showed fifth-graders how to compose a song, punch it up and perform it.

    Each group of students came up with their own song title, theme and lyrics. Dayton, playing guitar, laid down some chords, coaching and cajoling. He'd stop the proceedings to offer advice: More energy. Softer on this part. Why are you looking at your feet?

    One. More. Time.

    Dayton, who has toured with Glenn Campbell and written songs for George Strait, developed his course to help kids build confidence and learn teamwork. Thanks to music, he's made a lot of new friends at schools across the state, he said.

    "We have a wonderful experience of being co-creators of something new," Dayton said.

    The students performed their compositions May 18 in the school gym, with Dayton accompanying them on guitar.

    He will visit Hillside Elementary School this week.

    The songwriting residency was paid for by a grant from the St. Croix Foundation that was written by Pullman reading teacher Diane Bezdicek.

    William Loeffler

    William Loeffler is a playwright and journalist from Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. He worked 15 years writing features for the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review. He has also written travel stories based on his trips to all seven continents. He and his wife, Michelle, ran the Boston Marathon in 2009. 

    wloeffler@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4501
