Verse chorus verse: Pullman 5th graders become songwriters

Dayton spent last week at Pullman Elementary School, where he showed fifth-graders how to compose a song, punch it up and perform it.

Each group of students came up with their own song title, theme and lyrics. Dayton, playing guitar, laid down some chords, coaching and cajoling. He'd stop the proceedings to offer advice: More energy. Softer on this part. Why are you looking at your feet?

One. More. Time.

Dayton, who has toured with Glenn Campbell and written songs for George Strait, developed his course to help kids build confidence and learn teamwork. Thanks to music, he's made a lot of new friends at schools across the state, he said.

"We have a wonderful experience of being co-creators of something new," Dayton said.

The students performed their compositions May 18 in the school gym, with Dayton accompanying them on guitar.

He will visit Hillside Elementary School this week.

The songwriting residency was paid for by a grant from the St. Croix Foundation that was written by Pullman reading teacher Diane Bezdicek.