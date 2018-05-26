Memorial roundup of events: Honoring those who served

• 8 a.m. Esdaile Cemetery

• 8:30 a.m. Hartland Methodist Cemetery

• 9 a.m. Tabor Lutheran Cemetery

• 9:30 a.m. Bay City lakeshore. Ellsworth Middle School band will play under the direction of Lisa Benz. Cub Scouts Pack No. 3 will also preside.

• 10 a.m. The EMS band will play at Bay City Cemetery. Guest speaker will be Pastor Dean Lundgren, pastor of Svea Lutheran Church.

• 10:45 a.m. Trenton Cemetery. The EMS band will play, followed by speaker Hasselquist.

• 11:30 a.m. Diamond Bluff Cemetery

• Noon Svea Lutheran Cemetery

Elmwood

Crain-Ottman American Legion Post 207 and Auxiliary Unit 207 will hold a Memorial Day program at 11 a.m. May 28 at Elmwood Veteran's Memorial Park, Elmwood.

This year's speaker will be Major Lee Place. He is a member of the Crain-Ottman Post. In case of rain the program will be held at the Elmwood Auditorium.

The schedule for the outlying cemeteries is as follows:

• 8:15 a.m. St. John's Lutheran (Hatchville)

• 8:30 a.m. Oakridge (Reed)

• 8:50 a.m. Spring Lake (both)

• 9:30 a.m. Sacred Heart (Farm Hill)

• 9:45 a.m. Old Rock Elm

• 10 a.m. Poplar Hill

• 11 a.m. Veteran's Memorial Park

All Legion and Auxiliary members who plan on going to all of the outlying cemeteries, be at the Elmwood Auditorium by 7:45 a.m. Departure time will be at 8 a.m.

There will be a potluck dinner following the service at the Elmwood Auditorium. Please bring your own chairs, as they will not be provided. If you have any questions or concerns, contact Commander Thomas Werner at 715-235-0434.

Ellsworth

The annual Kinne-Engelhart Post 204 American Legion Memorial Day program will kick off at 9:45 a.m. Monday, May 28 with a parade down Main Street Ellsworth to the Ellsworth High School Cafetorium.

The annual program will take place at 10:15 a.m. at Ellsworth High School, followed by lunch at 11:30 a.m. at the Legion Hall.

Post 204 Commander David Voelker is Master of Ceremonies. Ellsworth High School band will perform, along with many speakers, including Associate Pastor Tasha Schuh of Abundant Life Church; Post 204 Auxiliary President Phyllis Beastrom, Boy Scout Troop 138, EHS students Shelby Schultz and Matthew Jenkins and others.

The morning will begin with visits to the following cemeteries:

Squad #1

• 7:45 a.m. Maple Grove

• 8 a.m. United Church of Christ

• 8:25 a.m. Zion Covenant

• 8:45 a.m. Old Clayfield

• 9 a.m. Clayfield

Squad #2

• 7:45 a.m. St. Francis

• 8 a.m. Thurston Hill

• 8:15 a.m. Beldenville

• 8:35 a.m. Beldenville Civil War grave

• 8:50 a.m. El Paso

• 9:05 a.m. Lost Creek

Squad #3

• 7:45 a.m. Hartland Presbyterian

• 8 a.m. Bethlehem Lutheran

• 8:25 a.m. Bethel Covenant (Moeville)

• 8:55 a.m. Trimbelle

Maiden Rock

Maiden Rock American Legion will hold ceremonies at the following cemeteries:

• 7:25 a.m. Little Plum;

• 7:40 a.m. Frankfort;

• 7:55 a.m. Porcupine;

• 8:25 a.m. Moravian;

• 8:35 a.m. Old Sabylund;

• 8:50 a.m. New Stockholm Cemetery;

• 9:05 a.m. Old Stockholm;

• 9:30 a.m. Oakwood Pepin;

• 10 a.m. New Sabylund;

• 10:15 a.m. Swedish Methodist;

• 10:45 a.m. Maiden Rock;

• 11 a.m. Lake Pepin lakeshore for those who died at sea.

Plum City

Plum City American Legion Post #365 will read names of all known veterans buried at each location and conclude ceremony with a military salute.

• 9:20 a.m. — Leave Legion Hall with full squad

• 9:30 a.m.. — Free Home Cemetery

• 9:50 a.m. — Lund Cemetery

• 10:10 a.m. — Ono Cemetery

• 10:30 a.m.. — Town of Union/Village of Plum City, St. John the Baptist cemeteries

• 11 a.m. — Plum City High School — Local fallen heroes

• 11:15 a.m.— Plum City Care Center — Homebound veterans

• 11:30 a.m. — Ceremony at Spring Pond Park

The Auxiliary Program will feature Americanism essay award and poppy poster winners, a patriotic concert performed by Plum City Middle School under the direction of Mike Bonn from 11-11:30 a.m., followed by a free-will donation picnic lunch. There will be a memorial remembrance tree where people can leave a poppy or tag in honor of their loved ones and these will be used in next year's wreath.

The program and lunch will be moved to the American Legion Hall if it rains.

Prescott

Pierce County VFW and Prescott American Legion members will gather at the Legion Hall 8-8:30 a.m.

• 9 a.m. firing at the hall

• 9:15 a.m. Prescott Nursing & Rehabilitation Center

• 9:30 a.m. St. Mary's Cemetery in Big River

• 9:45 a.m. St. John's Cemetery

• 10 a.m. Mercord Mill Park

• 10:15 a.m. Between Bridges flagpole

• 10:30 a.m. parade to Veterans Triangle from Prescott Middle School

• 11:15 a.m. service at Veterans Triangle

Spring Valley

Spring Valley American Legion Post 227 Memorial Day observance will be held at 9 a.m. at Handy Andy Park.

Guest speaker and member of the clergy will address those present; Spring Valley High School band will perform music. Commander is Pete Esanbock.

Lunch will be served by the Legion and Auxiliary: hotdogs, coleslaw, potato salad, chips, bars and beverages; free will donation.