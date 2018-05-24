St. Croix County Fair; right around the corner

homemade cakes and pies. We can all vividly remember these county fair staples from our

childhood. If you are a youth member of 4-H, FFA, scouting programs, breed groups, or any other recognized youth organization under adult leadership and with an education program approved by the local fair you can register for the St. Croix County Fair under the Junior Fair Departments. Registration for the St. Croix County Fair is open until midnight on May 31 for both Open Class, Education, and Junior Fair exhibits.

This year, July 18-22, our county is celebrating over 125 years of the St. Croix County Fair. The

theme is "There's No Place Like the Fair." Of course, the absolute highlight of the fair is the 4-H, Open Class, and Senior Citizen exhibits. From the 4-H chocolate chip cookies to the intricately detailed heirloom quilt, the St. Croix County Fair has it all. For your viewing pleasure there are over 10,000 entries and over 8,000 exhibits at the fair. So go watch a cattle show, stroll through the photography exhibits, and taste some mouth-watering "fair food". With lots of shade, blacktopped pathways, plenty of benches and picnic tables, it makes a comfortable and enjoyable experience for everyone.

Wednesday, July 18 is entry day for all non-animal Open Class, Senior Citizen and 4-H exhibits with conference judging for Junior Fair projects. On Thursday, animals arrive at the fair, the

carnival begins at 1 p.m. and there will be lots of exhibits being judged including the educational exhibits. Friday, Saturday and Sunday offer a full day of free entertainment, exhibit judging, special programs and events. Admission is free!

On Sunday, July 22, there will be a Salute to Veterans at Croix Court beginning at 10:30 a.m. and there will be free parking for anyone who has served in the military, just show your military ID. Regular daily parking is $7.

Always popular for fairgoers are the petting zoo, kiddie tractor pull, dress a species, Mud races

and mud volleyball. The Tiffany Creek special events area features a WHPA Horse Show on Thursday night, but if the whine of engines is more to your liking there will be 100+ hitch truck

and tractor pull on Friday night, ATV mud races in the morning on Saturday and 4X4 mud races on Saturday night.

Contact the Fair Office at 715-565-3419 or check out the web at www.stcroixcofair.com to

register for the St. Croix County Fair or for more information on daily events.