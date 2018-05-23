Search
    Photos: A rope rumble in Hastings

    By Joe Brown Today at 12:11 p.m.
    From left, Caleb Folstrom, Peyton Erickson and Brady Sergot use their might to gain an advantage for Rebarchik's Rockets on Friday. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia1 / 12
    Hastings Middle School Principal Mark Zuzek shows off one of the tug-of-war prizes -- an American Revolution plate -- Friday outside Hastings Middle School. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 12
    The fifth-grade girls' team from Grosland's Gators begin their tug-of-war battle with Mulcahy's Incredible Mulcs on Friday outside Hastings Middle School. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 12
    Some students showed their support for the Hastings Middle School teachers as they competed in the final tug-of-war of the day. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 12
    Eighth-grade teacher Christy Warner tries to rally her troops as Warner's Warriors did battle with Bremer's Barnyard. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 12
    Sophia Swanson of Gardell's Gators hits the water after a valiant effort against Foster's Flamingos came up short. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 12
    Sixth-grade teacher Scott Foster sports his finest pink attire as Foster's Flamingos took on Gardell's Gators on Friday. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 12
    Eighth-grade teacher Sara Bremer looks on as her co-ed Bremer's Barnyard competes against Warner's Warriors. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia8 / 12
    Hastings Middle School raised $5,500 for Hastings Family Service as part of a fundraiser from the Tug-Of-War. Amy Sutton, associate director at HFS, shows off the check. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia9 / 12
    Emma Mann and Hailey-Maree Guilds take the lead for Bremer's Barnyard in the girls' tug-of-war against Warner's Warriors. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia10 / 12
    During a break in the action, spectators from Hastings Middle School dance along to "YMCA" by The Village People. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia11 / 12
    In the seventh-grade tug-of-war, Holmberg's Heroes relied on a pack of Batmen and Spider-Man to try to gain an advantage on Rebarchik's Rockets. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia12 / 12

    Warriors and heroes — not to mention barnyard animals, gators, rockets and flamingos — took center stage like the gladiators of old Friday.

    In front of Hastings Middle School, classes from grades 5-8 took part in the 2018 Tug-of-War fundraiser.

    In total, Hastings Middle School students and staff raised $5,500 for Hastings Family Services, helping fund assistance for school supplies for 150 students as well as raising money for the food shelf and project share program.

    Since 2011, the Tug-of-War has raised $61,000, HFS Associate Amy Sutton said to the crowd.

    Bremer's Barnyard would be the team to advance to the final tug-of-war of the day against the HMS staff.

    Joe Brown

    Joe Brown is a regional editor for RiverTown Multimedia. Prior to becoming regional editor, he was the sports editor of the Red Wing Republican Eagle from 2012-2018. He also worked as the sports editor for the Marshall Independent (2010-2012) and as a sports/news clerk for the St. Cloud Times (2008-2009). He graduated from St. Cloud State University with a Bachelor of Science in Mass Communication.

    JoeBrown@rivertowns.net
    (651) 319-4500
