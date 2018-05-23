Photos: A rope rumble in Hastings
Warriors and heroes — not to mention barnyard animals, gators, rockets and flamingos — took center stage like the gladiators of old Friday.
In front of Hastings Middle School, classes from grades 5-8 took part in the 2018 Tug-of-War fundraiser.
In total, Hastings Middle School students and staff raised $5,500 for Hastings Family Services, helping fund assistance for school supplies for 150 students as well as raising money for the food shelf and project share program.
Since 2011, the Tug-of-War has raised $61,000, HFS Associate Amy Sutton said to the crowd.
Bremer's Barnyard would be the team to advance to the final tug-of-war of the day against the HMS staff.