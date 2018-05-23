Photos: A rope rumble in Hastings

From left, Caleb Folstrom, Peyton Erickson and Brady Sergot use their might to gain an advantage for Rebarchik's Rockets on Friday. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia 1 / 12

Hastings Middle School Principal Mark Zuzek shows off one of the tug-of-war prizes -- an American Revolution plate -- Friday outside Hastings Middle School. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 12

The fifth-grade girls' team from Grosland's Gators begin their tug-of-war battle with Mulcahy's Incredible Mulcs on Friday outside Hastings Middle School. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 12

Some students showed their support for the Hastings Middle School teachers as they competed in the final tug-of-war of the day. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 12

Eighth-grade teacher Christy Warner tries to rally her troops as Warner's Warriors did battle with Bremer's Barnyard. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 12

Sophia Swanson of Gardell's Gators hits the water after a valiant effort against Foster's Flamingos came up short. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 12

Sixth-grade teacher Scott Foster sports his finest pink attire as Foster's Flamingos took on Gardell's Gators on Friday. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 12

Eighth-grade teacher Sara Bremer looks on as her co-ed Bremer's Barnyard competes against Warner's Warriors. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 12

Hastings Middle School raised $5,500 for Hastings Family Service as part of a fundraiser from the Tug-Of-War. Amy Sutton, associate director at HFS, shows off the check. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia 9 / 12

Emma Mann and Hailey-Maree Guilds take the lead for Bremer's Barnyard in the girls' tug-of-war against Warner's Warriors. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia 10 / 12

During a break in the action, spectators from Hastings Middle School dance along to "YMCA" by The Village People. Joe Brown / RiverTown Multimedia 11 / 12