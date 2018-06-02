Hot Air Affair celebrates with a pirate cruise

Come celebrate the start of the 30th annual Hot Air Affair, Hudson's winter festival and hot air balloon rally, as we sail the unfrozen St. Croix River with a pirate theme. The cruise includes a buffet dinner featuring a Caribbean feast with jerk chicken and ribs. A cash bar is available. Meet Captain Ruby, BlackJack and other Swashbucklers and join them in some buccaneer fun and games. Dress the part if you'd like. There are prizes for the best costumes.

Book your cruise through St. Croix River Cruises at www.StCroixRiverCruises.com, click on the cruise calendar. Bookings are preferred by June 15, 2018 please. The cost is $33 per person for adults, $15 for child age 3-10 and $10 for tots 2 and younger.

The Hudson Hot Air Affair is an all-volunteer organization. The hard-working, fun-loving volunteers are the heart and soul of the Hot Air Affair. If you're interested in becoming a Hot Air Affair volunteer, call 715-381-2050 or email HotAirAffair@gmail.com.

Mark your calendar for Hudson Hot Air Affair on Feb. 1-3, 2019. WESTconsin Credit Union is returning as corporate sponsor for the event. Learn more about Hudson Hot Air Affair at www.hudsonhotairaffair.com or find us on Facebook.