'The Ripple Effect' addresses impact of suicide through film

Emmy Husfloen of Red Wing was first exposed to Hines' story in a youth mental health first aid class. The class was one of many efforts Husfloen made after her son Logan died from suicide.

She hopes bringing the film to the community through a Hastings showing will encourage more conversation and awareness of mental health struggles and suicide.

"Getting people to speak out about it and know it's OK to not be OK," Husfloen said.

The conversation is extending across the river as well, with a Hudson showing held by Shawnah Breault.

"The Ripple Effect is real and I am on a mission to raise awareness in our community for mental health and suicide prevention," Breault said.

Both showings have reached the required number of tickets sold to be held.

The film will show at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 6, at Hastings Theater on Frontage Road and Hudson Cinema on Stageline Road.