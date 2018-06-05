Stockholm hosts BigRiverGive street dance

The population of Stockholm is expected to triple, or maybe quadruple, when local merchants close down the street for a dance party at 6 p.m. Friday, June 8.

The first ever "BigRiverGive" Street Dance event, with live music by the Left Wing Bourbon Soul Band and plenty of beer, is a fundraiser for area nonprofit organizations. Admission is free, but all donations will be shared among the participating nonprofit organizations, which range from a dog-centric fair to a Lutheran church.

The event is sponsored by the Stockholm Merchants Association, which boasts a surprising number of merchants for a village whose population is 66.

"It's a way for us to give back to the organizations that make life good around here," said Stockholm merchant Alan Nugent. "We want people to come out and have fun, while supporting our wonderful local nonprofits."

The Flyway Film Society, which incorporated as a nonprofit in March, will be present to share information about the newly reorganized Flyway Film Festival (Oct. 19-21) and to fundraise for that event.

"We're excited to be a part of this lively, generous community," said Flyway board member and Stockholm resident Tracy Tabery-Weller. "The BigRiverGive is a chance to spread the word about our film festival and party with our friends at the same time."

Other participating nonprofits are Calvary Covenant Church in Stockholm, Dog Days of Stockholm, Feral Friends of Lake Pepin, Lake Pepin Art & Design Center, Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance, Stockholm Institute, and WideSpot Performing Arts Center.

Nugent is hopeful that this will be the first of many such "BigRiverGive" events.

"We'd like to do this annually," he said. "The people who run these nonprofits work so hard, they deserve a celebration. And money. They deserve money."

For more information, please contact Lu Lippold at lu@flywayfilmfestival.org.