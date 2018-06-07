Operation HELP hosts annual Les Berg run
Over 70 participants gathered in the early season heat to run and walk the seventh annual Les Berg 5K, a fundraiser of Operation HELP. This event raises funds to support the work of Operation HELP and honors the legacy of longtime volunteer and board member Les Berg. The funds raised will be used for things such as emergency assistance for car repairs, rent or utilities, $25 gas vouchers, farmers market vouchers and diapers.
This year's medal winners were:
Under 15
1st Male - Jacob Otte
1st Female - Olivia Redman
2nd Male - Owen Cook
2nd Female - Anna Cook
16-39
1st Male - John Hepokuski
1st Female - Shantina Swanson
2nd Male - Tim Mastarone
2nd Female - Christina Ford
40 and over
1st Male - Terence Johnston
1st Female - Mandy Busby
2nd Male - Warren Schneider
2nd Female - Diana Berg