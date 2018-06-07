Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Operation HELP hosts annual Les Berg run

    By Submitted Today at 1:12 p.m.
    Les Berg 5K participants gathered for the annual race on Wednesday, May 23. Pictured are participants Diana Berg, Warren Schnieder, Mandy Busby, Tim Mastarone, Christina Ford, John Hepkoshi, Terence Johnston, Shantina Swanson, Jacob Otte and Olivia Redman. Submitted photo

    Over 70 participants gathered in the early season heat to run and walk the seventh annual Les Berg 5K, a fundraiser of Operation HELP. This event raises funds to support the work of Operation HELP and honors the legacy of longtime volunteer and board member Les Berg. The funds raised will be used for things such as emergency assistance for car repairs, rent or utilities, $25 gas vouchers, farmers market vouchers and diapers.

    This year's medal winners were:

    Under 15

    1st Male - Jacob Otte

    1st Female - Olivia Redman

    2nd Male - Owen Cook

    2nd Female - Anna Cook

    16-39

    1st Male - John Hepokuski

    1st Female - Shantina Swanson

    2nd Male - Tim Mastarone

    2nd Female - Christina Ford

    40 and over

    1st Male - Terence Johnston

    1st Female - Mandy Busby

    2nd Male - Warren Schneider

    2nd Female - Diana Berg

    Explore related topics:communityeventsLes Berg Memorial RunHudson
    Advertisement