PRCA Rodeo comes to St. Croix County Fairgrounds

As part of the rodeo, Gizmo McCracken, "2017 Comedy Act of the Year" is the feature act. Gizmo, "the World's Greatest Inventor" will share acts that are "high energy and clean with a family oriented feel."

No rodeo would be complete without Rodeo Royalty. This year's St. Croix Valley PRCA Rodeo Queen is Mackenzie Dow from Knapp. Dow, a member of the Tri-River Voyagers 4-H Club, graduated this year from St. Croix Central High School. She plans to attend the University of Wisconsin-Stout, majoring in Rehabilitation Services. Assisting Dow is Rodeo Princess Jessica Moor and Junior Queen Ali Dow. Moor, a member of the Baldwin Wide Awake 4-H Club, is entering her senior year at Baldwin-Woodville High School. Ali Dow, 12, is a member of the Tri-River Voyagers 4-H Club. Additionally, Amanda Chmielewski, 2018 Miss Rodeo Wisconsin and Erica Wolf, 2018 Miss Teen Wisconsin, plan on being in attendance.

A special feature of this year's rodeo is the pageant to select Miss Rodeo Wisconsin 2019. Pageant events on Friday June 15 include horsemanship at 6 p.m. Events on Saturday, June 16, include the fashion show at 2 p.m. and the coronation during the Saturday evening rodeo performance. Both the fashion show and the horsemanship contest are open to the public. Locally, Beatris Romo, Wilson, is a candidate for Miss Teen Rodeo Wisconsin 2019.

In addition to the thrill of watching professional cowboys compete on the rough stock furnished by the famed Barnes Rodeo Stock Company, there are added attractions for the entire family, particularly junior wranglers.

Muttin Bustin', sponsored by Bernard's Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM, is a real crowd pleaser, testing the ability of junior wranglers to ride sheep. Each night, starting at 4:30, there will be a buck off for all entrants who must be 5 or older and weigh 55 pounds or less. The top 10 entrants in the buck off will compete in the rodeo performance. Winners of the event receive a traveling trophy that they keep for a year and then turn in for an engraved western buckle. (While helmets are provided, entrants are encouraged to bring their own bicycle or equivalent helmet.)

In addition to Muttin Bustin', youth can participate in the Nickel Scramble and Stick Rodeo. Fantasy Corral is bringing their collection of exotic petting animals and, for a charge, offering pony rides. Be sure to come by 4:30 p.m. to take full advantage of the junior wrangler competition.

The St. Croix County Fairboard and Dean LeMay, Chairman of the Rodeo Committee, extend a warm welcome to all guests, in particular current and former military members who, with valid ID, receive a $2 discount at the gate. LeMay wants everyone to know that the show will go on rain or shine, "nothing is more fun than watching bronc riding, steer wrestling & bull riding in the mud!"

For details and advance discount tickets, visit www.gorodeo.org. Note: discount advance

ticket sales end at noon, Wednesday, June 13.