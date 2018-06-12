Summer library programs kicks off at East End Park

The public was invited to attend the free event Together Thursday at East End Park on June 7 which included food, a bouncy house and music. Photo courtesy of Darcy Behringer 1 / 4

Together Thursday, the kick off for the Ellsworth Public Library summer reading program on June 7 in East End Park, had a bouncy house and dinner sponsored by the Ellsworth Lion's Club. Photo courtesy of Darcy Behringer 2 / 4

Brooke Elizabeth provided musical entertainment for Together Thursday on June 7. Elizabeth's debut EP is entitled "Welcome to My World." Photo courtesy of Darcy Behringer 3 / 4