Summer library programs kicks off at East End Park

The Ellsworth Public Library summer reading program kicked off Thursday, June 7 at East End Park with music by Brooke Elizabeth, a bouncy house and dinner provided by the Ellsworth Lions Club, and kids activities and fun.