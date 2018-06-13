The circus is coming to Ellsworth

Experience firsthand the giants of today's world and the enormous creatures from the past. As Circus Saurus takes you back millions of years, the circus Big Top will come alive with powerful dinosaurs and the legendary Wooly Mammoth. Dinosaurs will once again shake the ground we walk on.

Dinosaurs are not the only extinct creatures you will see, but our journey will also allow you to meet Miller the Wooly Mammoth. This historic legend will captivate and leave you in awe. The extinct giants of the past and the endangered Asian elephants of today clash under the Big Top in this high thrilling adventure. For the first time anywhere Tyrannosauruses, Deinonychus, Wooly Mammoth and Asian elephants will come together to enchant hearts of all ages.

You will also be amazed by daredevils on the Wheel of Destiny, you will laugh at the merry maker of mirth and sit in awe as aerial artists soar to new heights at the apex of the Big Top!

There is nothing more rewarding than watching the glow in the eyes of children who are witnessing circus magic for the first time. For more information visit www.bigtopshow.com or call 580-743-7292.

The circus is also having an elephant shower! It's time to get clean, and the community is invited.

Carson & Barnes Circus invites families to join them as they bathe the beautiful elephants in a spa day. The mighty pachyderms will enjoy a luxury bath can enjoy these animals up close and learn about their species.

The bath time is scheduled at 12:30 p.m. Sunday, June 17 at the Pierce County Fairgrounds. All elephant bath events are scheduled prior to the Circus Saurus performances.

Pachyderm facts

Just like humans the Carson & Barnes Circus elephants take daily showers, although unlike most of us they really get the royal treatment. They get to lie down and get scrubbed cleaned by their loved handlers. It takes approximately 500 gallons of water and a gallon of special soap just to give one elephant their daily bath. The majestic pachyderms are bathed with a soap that helps their naturally tough skin. Pressured water is used to help them achieve a spa like cleansing! This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to see an elephant's bath!

For more information visit www.bigtopshow.com or call 580-743-7292.