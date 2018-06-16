Pierce County Fair entry deadline approaching

Remember to turn in your Open Class entry forms (found on page 13 of the Fair book) to the Pierce County Fair Office at 364 N. Maple — Box 922, Ellsworth, WI 54011. Any forms that are mailed to the office must be postmarked by June 22!

If you are from St. Croix, Dunn or Pepin counties, you are eligible to exhibit at the Pierce County Fair. We welcome our good neighbors.

So what is Open Class? It's the area of the fair where young and old can enter their items. These include six animal options: Dairy, Beef, Sheep, Goats, Poultry and Rabbits. For the non-animal exhibitors, there are nine departments to choose from: Plant & Soil, Flowers & Houseplants, Natural Science (honey, maple syrup, wine, and homebrew beer), Cultural Arts, Photography, Foods, Clothing, Knitting & Crocheting, and Home Furnishings.

Information on entering exhibits can be found in the fair book, available from the Fair Office or local businesses throughout Pierce County. It is also online on at www.co.pierce.wi.us/fair/fair_main.php. Click on the right hand side under Fair Book. Once you have identified a few items of interest, jot them down on the entry form, attach your $15 open class entry fee and drop it in the mail or at our office prior to the deadline.

If you enjoy the spirit of competition or just want to try something new, consider exhibiting at the Pierce County Fair in August. Contact the Fair Office at 715-273-6874 or Ann Webb at awebb@co.pierce.wi.us with questions.

The The Pierce County Fair — The All County Reunion will be held Aug. 9-12.