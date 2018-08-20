Woodbury Days is for kids of all ages

The bandshell and bingo tent will also feature Occasions by Character appearances to add to the fun. Princesses will populate bingo for an hour Friday evening, and on Saturday morning boys and girls can learn superhero training tactics from heroes newly-revealed for the event.

The Dweebs will headline the bandshell stage Saturday night. This is their 10th Woodbury Days performance.

"They're a family favorite," Cheney said.

Fireworks will follow the show, setting off at about 9:30 p.m. and can be viewed from the bandshell.

Coloring contest winners will also be on display in the park. Three winners — chosen by residents of St. Therese — will win passes to the Crayola Experience for their crayon-ing skills.

The Fluff-N-Stuff event is returning as well, with kids going home this year with a freshly-stuffed elephant if they are among the first 100 in line.

The Woodbury Days button is needed to get into most kids' events this year — and several of the events for all ages as well.

The buttons can be purchased for $5 each or $15 for a family four-pack before the event. They can be picked up at 15 locations in the city.

See www.woodburydays.com for details and more information.

Kids' activities

• Noah's Ark Stuff-n-Fluff, 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24

• Bingo princess hour, 5-6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24

• Kowalski's Children's Coin Hunt, 9:30 a.m. for kids ages 2-5 and 10 a.m. for kids ages 6-12, Saturday, Aug. 25

• LEGO Hound creation, 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25

• ArtBot Build, 12:45-2:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25

• Cookie decorating, 3-4:30 p.m. Saturday Aug. 25

• Harmonica Lessons, 3-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25

• Donut shop clay workshop, 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25

• Fusebead fun activity, 12-1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26

• Insane slime making, 2-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 26

For grown-ups and all ages

Many of the festival favorites are returning this year, for all ages to enjoy.

The Sunday morning parade will start at Ojibway Park at 11 a.m. and end at Woodlane Drive near Woodbury High School.

It follows Worship in the Park at the bandshell, led by Crossroads Church.

The Taste Tent will be open throughout the weekend, with each of the many vendors serving three exclusive items that festival-goers won't find anywhere else at the park. The Rotary beer tent will also be open during the weekends.

The East Ridge High School ERRORs Robotics Team will be doing robotics demonstrations at the hockey rink Saturday and Sunday.

The business fair is returning, for participants to meet and greet throughout the weekend over 150 area businesses.

Leading up to a performance by Joey Flip and Elijah Adam, kids can learn harmonica and then join in during some of the songs.

Bandshell lineup

• Excel-Lifeforce Martial Arts, 5:30-6:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24

• GB Leighton, 7-10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 24

• Superhero Training for kids, 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25

• Harmonica Lessons for kids session 1, 3-3:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25

• Harmonica Lessons for kids session 2, 3:30-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25

• Music with Joey Flip and Elijah Adam, 4-5 p.m. Saturday Aug. 25

• Woodbury Public Safety Demonstration, 6-6:45 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 25

• The Dweebs, 7-10:30 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 25

• Worship in the Park, 9:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 26