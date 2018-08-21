A chance to catch a lake monster

Bring your net and binoculars or simply sit back and enjoy a cocktail on this unique family friendly afternoon of river tales featuring monsters, cursed cliffs, wandering apparitions and UFOs buzzing the waters!

What: Pepie Expedition and Cruise

When: 3:30-5 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Pearl of the Lake Paddleboat (100 Central Point Road, Lake City, Minn.)

Cost: Adults $17 Children $10

For more information: 651-345-5188