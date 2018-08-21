A chance to catch a lake monster
Get ready for an afternoon filled with tales of the Lake Pepin monster as Captain Larry Nielson and Folklorist Chad Lewis invite you to sail off in search of Pepie: the infamous water creature of Lake Pepin.
Bring your net and binoculars or simply sit back and enjoy a cocktail on this unique family friendly afternoon of river tales featuring monsters, cursed cliffs, wandering apparitions and UFOs buzzing the waters!
What: Pepie Expedition and Cruise
When: 3:30-5 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Pearl of the Lake Paddleboat (100 Central Point Road, Lake City, Minn.)
Cost: Adults $17 Children $10
For more information: 651-345-5188