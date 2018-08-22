GALLERY/VIDEO: El Paso honors milk haulers

The El Paso Parade, led by the Pierce County DARE car and the American Legions, winds its way through downtown El Paso Sunday, Aug. 19. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia2 / 9
A sea of people converges on the tiny town of El Paso each year for the famous El Paso Parade. This year it was held Sunday, Aug. 19. Parade goers stand as a sign of respect during the singing of the national anthem. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia3 / 9
In keeping with the milk hauler theme of the 2018 El Paso Days celebration, this family honored "Norwegian milk haulers," specifically Millard and Darlene Anderson. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia4 / 9
Wayne and Bonnie Peterson represented Wayne’s father, Helmer Peterson, as grand marshals of the El Paso Days Parade Sunday, Aug. 19. Helmer hauled milk throughout the area for 40 years. Each year, El Paso Days focuses on an industry or business tied to the town’s history. This year is the year honoring milk haulers. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia5 / 9
This Ellsworth Funster was being attacked by its own bowtie while handing out freezies at the El Paso Days parade Sunday, Aug. 21. Luckily the clown was able to remain upright and finish freezie refreshment duties to children lining the route. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia6 / 9
Luckily the El Paso Fyre Dapartmunt wasn't out on a call Sunday, Aug. 19, so it could roll through the El Paso Days Parade. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia7 / 9
2003 El Paso Days Grand Marshal Margaret Golden greeted crowds from a convertible Sunday, Aug. 19 during the parade. Her sign proudly proclaimed her time on earth, which equals 37,412.5 days, or 102 years. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia8 / 9
As the traditional crowd gathers on the Steve and Mary Straub lawn in El Paso, a tractor hauling milk cans heads down the parade route Sunday, Aug. 19. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia9 / 9
Each year El Paso Days focuses on a specific industry or business in the town's history to honor at its yearly festival. For the 32nd annual El Paso Days Aug.16-19, families of former milk haulers were honored.
