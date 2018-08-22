GALLERY/VIDEO: El Paso honors milk haulers

1 / 9

The El Paso Parade, led by the Pierce County DARE car and the American Legions, winds its way through downtown El Paso Sunday, Aug. 19. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 2 / 9

A sea of people converges on the tiny town of El Paso each year for the famous El Paso Parade. This year it was held Sunday, Aug. 19. Parade goers stand as a sign of respect during the singing of the national anthem. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 3 / 9

In keeping with the milk hauler theme of the 2018 El Paso Days celebration, this family honored "Norwegian milk haulers," specifically Millard and Darlene Anderson. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 4 / 9

Wayne and Bonnie Peterson represented Wayne’s father, Helmer Peterson, as grand marshals of the El Paso Days Parade Sunday, Aug. 19. Helmer hauled milk throughout the area for 40 years. Each year, El Paso Days focuses on an industry or business tied to the town’s history. This year is the year honoring milk haulers. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 5 / 9

This Ellsworth Funster was being attacked by its own bowtie while handing out freezies at the El Paso Days parade Sunday, Aug. 21. Luckily the clown was able to remain upright and finish freezie refreshment duties to children lining the route. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 6 / 9

Luckily the El Paso Fyre Dapartmunt wasn't out on a call Sunday, Aug. 19, so it could roll through the El Paso Days Parade. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 7 / 9

2003 El Paso Days Grand Marshal Margaret Golden greeted crowds from a convertible Sunday, Aug. 19 during the parade. Her sign proudly proclaimed her time on earth, which equals 37,412.5 days, or 102 years. Sarah Nigbor / RiverTown Multimedia 8 / 9