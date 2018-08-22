Search
    Watch: Minn. DNR stocks fish pond as State Fair set to kickoff

    By Michael Brun on Aug 22, 2018 at 4:04 p.m.
    The largest fish in the exhibit is the lake sturgeon, which exceeds 50 inches. A State Fair veteran, this specimen was the gift of an angler who harvested it legally from the St. Croix River several years ago. DNR photo2 / 2

    Minnesota Department of Natural Resources Fish and Wildlife Division staff stocked the outdoor fish pond and indoor fish tanks Aug. 22, 2018, at the State Fairgrounds.

    The exhibit features about three dozen species of fish, including paddlefish and — the largest at 50-plus inches — a lake sturgeon, according to the DNR. The sturgeon was the gift of an angler who harvested it legally from the St. Croix River several years ago.

    The first live fish exhibit at the State Fair was in 1905.

    The fair runs Aug. 23 - Sept. 3 in St. Paul.

    Michael Brun

    Michael Brun joined RiverTown Multimedia at the Red Wing Republican Eagle in March 2013, covering county government, health and local events.  He is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-River Falls journalism program.

    mbrun@rivertowns.net
    (651) 301-7875
