The exhibit features about three dozen species of fish, including paddlefish and — the largest at 50-plus inches — a lake sturgeon, according to the DNR. The sturgeon was the gift of an angler who harvested it legally from the St. Croix River several years ago.

The first live fish exhibit at the State Fair was in 1905.

The fair runs Aug. 23 - Sept. 3 in St. Paul.

