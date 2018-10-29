Unearthed: History restored under Old Cottage Grove outhouse

When he called again this fall with another "historian" in tow, they had a different project in mind. The pair — a metal detector enthusiast and "privy archeologist" — explored the ground beneath the historic home's outhouse.

The home where Wayne and Angie Butt live in Old Cottage Grove at one time was owned by John P. Furber and then by Dr. Arthur H. Stein. The historic home was built long before modern plumbing and trash collection systems.

"If anything broke in the house, they would just throw it in the privy hole and move on," Wayne Butt said.

The outhouse pit was dug around the backside of the house, and contained with a wooden border about 7 to 10 feet deep. Plenty of early Cottage Grove history was unearthed from the hole.

Items, both broken and intact, dated mostly between the 1880s and 1930s, ranged from old medicine bottles, plates originating from Austria and China, Mason jars, and fine crystal.

Most of the finds were wholly unexpected. Butt said he imagined finding old wedding bands in the dig, as it's anecdotally easy to slip and drop one in modern plumbing. Though none were found — or any jewelry, for that matter — he was stunned to find ink bottles and full bottles of sewing machine oil.

Though there wasn't any jewelry, the doctor's wealth was still clear as a number of the discarded dishes were gilded with patterns of gold.

Butt said he plans to scrub, sanitize and patch a few of the finds to put on display, including a cracked crystalline butter dish.

The strangest twist of discoveries may have been the plethora of seeds held in the wood-walled outhouse hole.

The seeds, which aren't digested in human bodies, will be tested for their germination potential and grown by the diggers.

Butt said he most looks forward to testing out the 1880s-vintage tomatoes.

Though the couple has lived in the house for some time, the connection to its old inhabitants felt stronger than ever after the new discoveries.

Butt imagines making chili and salsa using the tomatoes, standing in the same kitchen the Stein family would have while preparing the same vintage variety.

Some of the items, Butt said, could also have been handed down through the Stein family.

"Now we have some hand-me-downs to pass down to our family," he said.