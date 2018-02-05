SCCHS to hold new volunteer open house

Founded in 1948, the St. Croix County Historical Society's mission is to promote interest in history through the development and preservation of the Octagon House Museum complex and research center. It is through the efforts of numerous volunteers that the Historical Society has been able to accomplish its mission and maintain a dynamic presence in the Hudson community.

The Octagon House Museum seeks volunteers. No matter what your interest or skills, there is an area where you can help. At the volunteer open house, you can learn about the many volunteer opportunities, various committees and look at the museum.

Here are just a few of the volunteer opportunities:

• Volunteers are needed to train as tour guides, receptionists and chasers in the museum and to help in the gift shop.

• Each spring, volunteers from the House Committee set up the museum with a new decor theme that explores a different aspect of history; this year we will be focusing on education. In November the museum is decorated for the Christmas Tour of Homes.

• The research center volunteers work on photo preservation and scanning, artifacts and textiles management, which includes cataloging, data entry and storage. Additionally, volunteers are needed for history research, which is an educational and rewarding volunteer opportunity that is the heart of historic preservation.

• The Publicity Committee works on newsletters, press releases, event notices, brochures, social media and website. Perhaps you've thought about publishing a historic book or working on a history movie, then the Publication Committee would be a good fit for you.

• Volunteers keep the gardens at the museum in excellent condition. Those with handyman skills may be interested in assisting the caretaker with projects like painting or minor repairs.

• From the eighth grade History Tour, and other school tours with classroom visits, to helping develop classroom curriculum, the St. Croix County Historical Society has a robust educational program with many volunteer opportunities available.

There are many more volunteer opportunities available and we welcome all ages. It is a great way to meet new people and learn new skills. Training is provided and you need not be a history buff to lend a helping hand.

For more information about the Historical Society and the Octagon House Museum please visit www.StCroixCountyHistory.org or look for St. Croix County Historical Society on Facebook. For questions please call 715-386-2654, please leave a message if no one is immediately available to answer your call.