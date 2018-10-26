Prescott Foundation grant puts joy on Have A Heart's walls

Located between Prescott and River Falls, Have A Heart is a non-profit facility offering relief for families who care for physically and/or developmentally disabled loved ones by providing specialized care for those loved ones in a rural setting. Many families who care for a loved one with a disability depend on Have a Heart's respite program, which gives caregivers a break to recharge. Respite programs are held each weekend, alternating between adults and children, with a focus on social and recreational activities. It is the only organization of its kind in western

Wisconsin to offer this type of program.

The Prescott Foundation helped improve the respite bedrooms by providing a grant for a local artist to paint murals in each room that are familiar and inviting. The theme was chosen based on studies that show how nature scenes promote feelings of well-being. Have A Heart Executive Director Chelsea Fiedler said the choice was perfect because their clients find the murals relaxing and comforting.

Artist Lizzy Rodewald painted engaging outdoor scenes on one full wall of each bedroom. One mural mimics the backyard at Have A Heart, with a signpost naming the surrounding communities where the clients live. Another mural is the landmark Swinging Bridge in River Falls. The final mural is a treehouse that inspired one child who uses a wheelchair "to pretend to climb into it and camp all night!"

For more information about Have A Heart, contact them at 715-425-7754 or visit HaveAHeartinc.org. The Prescott Foundation supports programs, projects and organizations that enrich life for residents of the Prescott community; visit prescottfoundation.com.