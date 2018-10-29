Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Food shelves benefit from electric bill 'round ups'

    By Submitted Today at 1:40 p.m.
    Food pantry representatives pictured with the “big” check for $12,000 from Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services’ Operation Round Up® program: Jennifer Thatcher, Executive Director Hunger Prevention Council; Candice Anderson, River Falls Food Pantry; Chris Tackmann, Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services; Joan Nabbefeld, Plum City Pantry and Nolan DeMarce, Elmwood Food Pantry. Submitted photo.

    Eight food pantries were each awarded $1,500 at the Pierce Pepin Cooperative Services October board meeting: Pierce County Food Pantry, Elmwood Food Pantry, Plum City Food Pantry, Prescott Area Food Shelf, River Falls Food Pantry, Spring Valley Community Food Pantry, Pepin County Food Pantry and Pepin-Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran-Food Pantry.

    "For every $1 donated, Pierce County Food Pantries are able to provide four meals," said Jennifer Thatcher, Executive Director, Hunger Prevention Council. "On a dollar-for-dollar conversion, $1 donated equates to $5 in food purchases for our pantries."

    Operation Round Up is funded by participating Pierce Pepin members who round up their electric bills to the nearest dollar each month, or donate a specific dollar amount.

    For more information, call 1-800-924-2133 or visit www.piercepepin.coop.

    Explore related topics:communitynonprofitsPierce County Food PantryElmwood Food PantryPlum City Food PantryPrescott Area Food Shelfriver falls food pantrySpring Valley Community Food PantryPepin County Food Pantry and Pepin-Immanuel Evangelical Lutheran-Food Pantry
    Advertisement