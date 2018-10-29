Food shelves benefit from electric bill 'round ups'

"For every $1 donated, Pierce County Food Pantries are able to provide four meals," said Jennifer Thatcher, Executive Director, Hunger Prevention Council. "On a dollar-for-dollar conversion, $1 donated equates to $5 in food purchases for our pantries."

Operation Round Up is funded by participating Pierce Pepin members who round up their electric bills to the nearest dollar each month, or donate a specific dollar amount.

For more information, call 1-800-924-2133 or visit www.piercepepin.coop.